15 Yr-Old Boy In Florida Arrested After Threats Made In Video Game Chat Room

A 15-year-old student was arrested in Central Florida after making an online threat to shoot up his school. The Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach student allegedly posted a comment on a video game chat platform last week using a fake name, vowed to bring his father’s “M15” assault rifle to school and kill seven people “at a minimum.”

The FBI was notified and authorities arrived at the boys house and arrested him as his mother pleaded that it was a joke and he is not a terrorist like the other people.

