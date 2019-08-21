Zoe Kravitz And YSL Beauty Launch Lipstick Collection

After being named the global fragrance and makeup ambassador for YSL Beauty back in 2007, Zoë Kravitz is stepping her game all the way up! The star is now expanding her partnership with the brand by releasing a lipstick collection!

Yes, lipstick lovers! It’s time to get your pouts ready! Designed with YSL‘s signature Rogue Pur Couture formula, the six-shade collection consists of red and nude hues that are available in satin, matte and shimmery finishes. Individually designed by the beauty herself, you can count on exuding her effortless cool-girl flair with all of your makeup looks.

After initially teasing us earlier this month, the beauty confirmed the good news with fans on Instagram with the caption, ” YSL x ZOE mad shades. Coming sooooon.*Kiss mark emoji* @yslbeauty. #121 Arlene’s Nude drops tomorrow. Available at YSLBeauty.com.” We can’t wait to get our hands on this collection!

“Rouge Pur Couture is one of my favorite products,” she tells Elle. “The texture is so beautiful. It doesn’t get too dry; it’s not too shiny. It’s kind of perfect.” And we definitely agree! Described as a creamy and pigmented formula, you don’t have to worry about your lips cracking from the lack of moisture throughout the day.

“I don’t like when things are too chalky,” she admits to Vogue. I like when things are matte but still have a little bit of moisture in them. I tried to make things that I would wear personally.”

The actress also shares that the collection is an ode to important woman in her life. The shade ‘Lale’s Red’ ( a dark oxblood red) pays homage to her mother’s nickname and “Scout’s Red” is dedicated to her dog. “Scout is my dog,” she tells Elle. “She doesn’t need lipstick. But we all wanna be as fabulous as Scout!.”

Not only are the shades absolutely beautiful and wearable for all makeup mavens, the packaging follows suit. Each lipstick is packaged in a gorgeous black shimmery rectangular case that is inspired by the Black Opium fragrance bottle the star is the face of.

Each shade is slated to be released one by one. “Arlene’s Nude,” a mauve neutral, was first to be released and by the looks of it, this collection is selling out fast! Hitting the racks at $38 for each lipstick, this offering will be up for grabs on the YSL Beauty website every day until August 25th.

Zoe Kravitz And YSL Beauty Launch Lipstick Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

