LET’S MAKEUP: Beauty Bakerie Launches InstaBake Line For Dewy Skin

There is a reason why many makeup mavens are obsessed with a dewy finish. The almost moist-like appearance provides a fresh and vibrant look that absolutely no one would pass up. Working wonders by moisturizing the skin and reflecting light while softening any imperfections, dewy skin is the perfect way to go. Thanks to Beauty Bakerie’s new InstaBake makeup collection, you can now give your skin the beloved youthful look while serving a flawless face.

Made for those with a more oily skin type and for people who can’t resist a dewy glow, this new drop is a must-have. Available in 30 various shades ranging from cool to warm hues, this offering provides medium-to-full coverage for the ultimate buildable find. Designed to apply “smoothly like a layer of frosting,” this foundation is incredibly easy to work with.

Best of all, there is a hydrating concealer available that complements the foundation perfectly. The InstaBake 3-in-1 Concealer makes the perfect sidekick! Available in an array of 18 shades ranging from “Nice Cream” (the lightest hue) to “Phun Intended” ( a deep brown hue) perfect for almost all skin complexions. A great find that blends effortlessly to hide dark circles and scarring, this product will be your skin’s saving grace. Even better, the formula contains water-binding cassava to smooth, soothe and hydrate the skin.

Of course, you have to set your skin for your makeup look to go the distance! This is where the Sweet Grace Baking Spray works its magic. Offering the sweet smell of vanilla, this spray is formulated with aloe and ginger extract. The perfect way to hydrate your skin and lock in a makeup application for a long-lasting effect, prepare to be picture-ready all day long.

The InstaBake Foundation retails for $34, the InstaBake 3-in-1 Concealer for $20.00 and the Sweet Grace Baking Spray comes in at a cool $18.00. An affordable price point for those looking to treat themselves without spending a pretty coin, you can expect for this collection to fly right off the shelves.

This new collection is set to be released on Beauty Bakerie’s website come August 25th, 2019 and nationwide at Ulta. Do you plan on adding this new collection to your makeup arsenal? Let us know down in the comment section below.

