“The Matrix 4” Is Happening

Yes, people, the rumors are true, a fourth Matrix movie is happening. It’s also been confirmed by Warner Bros that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss are returning as Neo and Trinity and Lana Wachowski will write and direct.

The rumors of a fourth movie have been around for over ten years and now it looks like they’re about to come true. There’s no word on when the movie will be in theaters.

Are you happy to hear that a fourth movie is coming out? Which Matrix film was your favorite?

