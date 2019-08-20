CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lewk Of The Week: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Are Giving Us Serious 60s Pool Party Vibes

The singer and NBA player's groovy fashions look straight out of Beyonce's "Why Don't You Love Me?" video.

Forbes & Karen Civil Host Intimate Dinner For Jeezy

Source: Mark Sagliocco / Getty

The couple that slays together, stays together.

This is definitely to motto for Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert who looked straight out of Beyonce’s “Why Don’t You Love Me?” video for a recent 60s pool party for her mother Nikki Taylor…and they killed it!

First, let’s just look at Teyana’s ensemble. From the flowered hair cap to the oversized pearls to the pink satin and chiffon cover up to the vintage heels, she is definitely a fusion of Valley of The Dolls meets old school Ebony Magazine glamour.

Now, when it comes to Iman, all we see are his thighs and that eggplant in those striped shorts-shorts. It’s seriously giving us all the fever.

 

Why Teyana shared that Iman was mad about these shorts, he ended up being a good sport about it all and was clear on why he agreed to rock them: It was all for the wifey.

Them: You wear the pants in the relationship? Me: I’m married. 📷 by: @justxfred

#Essiessuper60shouseparty Centerpiecedout.com,” he wrote. 

Word.

 

Awwww, young love:

 

Here’s the birthday girl, also Teyana’s longtime manager, looking fab for her mid-forties!

 

 

Sipping a cocktail in the water, soaking in the rays.

 

View this post on Instagram

Vibes!! Loveeeeeeee my bestie @sosick10 💕

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

 

We also can’t leave out baby girl, Junie!

View this post on Instagram

One themed out family #Essiessuper60shouseparty

A post shared by Iman. (@imanshumpert) on

 

We absolutely love it! Where was our invite?

RELATED NEWS:

Teyana Taylor Spills The Tea On Threesomes With Iman

Fashion Files: Marsai Martin Is The Flyest 15-Year-Old We Know!

Normani Tributes Beyonce &amp; Gives 2000s Fashion In New Music Video ‘Motivation’

25th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red

20 photos Launch gallery

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red

Continue reading Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red

[caption id="attachment_3022131" align="alignleft" width="801"] Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty[/caption] Black women, we are pretty damn amazing! We’re brilliant, we create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that when we didn’t invent things, like for instance...colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did. So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks including Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash, Cardi B, Kenya Moore and many others owned the hue, red.

Lewk Of The Week: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Are Giving Us Serious 60s Pool Party Vibes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Toy Story 4 Premiere
“The Matrix 4” Is Happening
 34 mins ago
08.21.19
AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi - Premiere Of Disney's 'Moana' - Red Carpet
Inside Dwayne Johnson’s Dreamy Hawaii Wedding With Lauren…
 1 hour ago
08.21.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 18 hours ago
08.21.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Matrix 4’ Has Officially Been…
 20 hours ago
08.21.19
‘The Proud Family’ Might Return & These Updated…
 22 hours ago
08.21.19
Jidenna Is Looking For A Wife And These…
 22 hours ago
08.21.19
Lewk Of The Week: Teyana Taylor & Iman…
 23 hours ago
08.21.19
5 items
Jhene Aiko Is The New Face Of Kat…
 23 hours ago
08.21.19
Lawyers In The Botham Jean Murder Trial Won’t…
 24 hours ago
08.21.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hot Bod After Turning…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals
Chris Brown Battery Charge Dropped In Florida
 1 day ago
08.20.19
20 items
Black Hair So Versatile: The Best Of The…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
‘I’m Not Stopping This Fight’: Eric Garner’s Mother…
 1 day ago
08.21.19
28 items
27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their…
 2 days ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close