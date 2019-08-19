CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Will Take On Interracial Relationship In Upcoming Rom-Com

Chester Tam is set to write and direct.

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon - Season 5

Source: NBC / Getty

Gabrielle Union might find love outside her race thanks to a new flick she’s producing and starring in.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Union is partnering with writer and director Chester Tam for a new untitled romantic comedy that follows the relationship of a newly single African-American woman and a recently divorced Asian-American man.

Tam, who’s known for writing and directing the Netflix movie Take the 10, is also set to write and direct this movie. Though details are still limited, the story is supposed to show how a drunken one-night stand leads to a secret relationship that eventually goes public. The friends and family of the two leads are filled with surprise considering their dating history. The story is said to be inspired by a real-life relationship Tam experienced.

Union will produce with Holly Shakoor Fleischer alongside Tam and Trevor Engelson. There’s no word yet on who will play Union’s Asian-American love interest.

Screen Gems is the company behind the film. They secured the spec script that Union has been developing with Tam for more than a year now.

Some folks pointed out that this isn’t the first time a Gabrielle Union character has been in a relationship with a Asian-American guy. In the 2009 ABC sci-fi show Flashforward, Union’s character Zoey Andata was in a romantic relationship with John Cho‘s Demetri Noh.

Naturally, fans of Flashforward are hoping that Cho will get the lead role in this Chester Tam flick.

 

Union definitely wasn’t opposed to the idea.

 

We’ll find out what happens!

Until then, if you want a taste of Tam’s past work, you can check out his flick Take the 10 on Netflix.

 

Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Will Take On Interracial Relationship In Upcoming Rom-Com was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
28 items
27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their…
 9 hours ago
08.20.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
22 items
The Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show Takes Over…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Plus Size Model Naomie Chaput
 15 hours ago
08.20.19
11 items
Twitter Reacts To Daniel Pantaleo Finally Being Fired…
 16 hours ago
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Will Take On…
 18 hours ago
08.20.19
8 items
#TheYearOfReturn: Steve And Marjorie Harvey Get Emotional During…
 18 hours ago
08.20.19
Tennessee Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years…
 18 hours ago
08.20.19
15 items
#BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym…
 20 hours ago
08.20.19
What They Really Want: The DMX Challenge Has…
 20 hours ago
08.20.19
Justice For All Rally in Washington, D.C.
Breaking: NYPD Fires Officer Involved In Eric Garner…
 20 hours ago
08.20.19
New Jersey Woman Burns Down Booty Call’s House…
 21 hours ago
08.20.19
Dwayne Johnson Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Marries His Longtime Girlfriend…
 22 hours ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close