EXCLUSIVE* Megan Thee Stallion Says Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Movement Is More About Confidence & Self-Love

“Real hot girl sh*t” and glitter took over Los Angeles Convention Center last weekend. The two-day makeup-filled extravaganza drew celebrities, influencers, and makeup enthusiasts alike. However, Sunday brought a different type of energy as Megan Thee Stallion packed the main stage for a fireside (read, LIT AF) chat with R&B singer Kehlani.

The Stallion also known as Hot Girl Meg, Tina Snow, née Megan Pete is the hottest girl of the summer, breaking onto the scene with her 2018 track Big Ole Freak and coining the soon-to-be trademarked phrase “Hot Girl Summer.” While many have come to liken the viral slogan to turn-up culture, Stallion asserted the entire movement is so much more than twerking and driving the boat (drinking Cognac). “It’s important that we have self love and self confidence because that’s where just feeling beautiful starts from,” she started before advocating for self-care. “Its really important as a woman you make sure to take that time to spend with yourself, so you always feel good about yourself at the end of the day.”

Heard that. That’s why Megan Thee Stallion is also a strong proponent of raising other women’s self-esteem, from calling her fans “Hotties” to hosting not-so-beauty-entered pageants to give way school scholarships.

Speaking candidly with HelloBeautiful on the pink carpet, Megan Thee Stallion revealed she feels prettiest in the most unlikely of places. “For me, since I rap, I feel the most beautiful in the booth when I’m spitting that hard sh*t.” The college senior who was recently inducted to XXL’s 2019 Freshman class and holds a BET Awards Best Female Hip-Hop Artist nomination also dished on how she strategically became the latest hip-hop sensation. “I definitely just did a lot of ciphers. You got to use social media to your advantage. So I got on the internet and free-styled,” before adding in true “Hot Girl” style, “and shook that ass a little bit.”

If there’s one thing to note, the energetic and lively MC isn’t going anywhere soon. With a devoted fan base drawn to her authenticity and lyrics that straddle the very thin line between playful and explicit, it’s truly exciting to see a young lyricist promote female empowerment and dominion over her own body and sexuality on her own terms, all the while driving the boat.

*EXCLUSIVE* Megan Thee Stallion Says Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Movement Is More About Confidence & Self-Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com