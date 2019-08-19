CLOSE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Marries His Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

 

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Sorry ladies and gents, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now a married man. The wrestler/actor announced the news on Instagram that he married his longtime girlfriend, musician Lauren Hashian, in a secret ceremony in Hawaii.

The two have been together since 2007, when Johnson divorced his first wife, Dany Garcia who he shares 18-year-old daughter, Simone.

“The Rock” and Hashian share two daughters, Jasmine, born December 2015 and Tiana, born in April 2018. Congratulations!

Has your second marriage been better than your first? Why?

See story here

