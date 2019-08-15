Hilarious: ‘Good Boys’ Cast Gets Candid About Cursing, Rated R Movies, Crushes & More

Entertainment News
| 08.15.19
Dismiss

It’s not often you get to see a group of young, funny, professional kids carrying an entire Rated R film on their backs — but alas, Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon did just that.

The brilliant preteens star in one of the summer’s most anticipated comedies, Good Boys; produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg who also gave us classics like Superbad.

The profane and hilarious flick tells the story of three sixth grade boys who ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party.

I caught up with the kid stars of the movie, and Molly Gordon (who plays Hannah) as they dished on everything from awkward crushes to the first Rated R film they were allowed to watch.

Noon: Mine was Caddyshack, with Bill Murray. I watched that with my dad.

Williams: Mine was Superbad.

Noon: Really? When me and you watched it, that was your first Rated R movie?

Williams: That’s the one that I was allowed to see. (Laughs)

Although Jacob couldn’t remember his first R Rated flick, he did give some great advice to young teens that are having a hard time fitting in. Watch the full interview above to check it out. 

Hilarious: ‘Good Boys’ Cast Gets Candid About Cursing, Rated R Movies, Crushes & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg performs live
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Top 5 Rappers
 3 hours ago
08.17.19
First Lady Michelle Obama Holds Event At White House With College-Bound Students
Chicago School Unveils Sports Complex Named After Michelle…
 3 hours ago
08.17.19
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
Wendy Williams Cancels New Jersey Tour Stop Over…
 3 hours ago
08.17.19
Jay-Z To Reportedly Become Part Owner Of A…
 18 hours ago
08.17.19
Kings Dominion Amusement And Water Park
Weekend Roundup: Prep For Success, Kings Dominion &…
 18 hours ago
08.16.19
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 22 hours ago
08.17.19
13 items
Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae, Is The…
 23 hours ago
08.17.19
Blanco Brown On The Success Of “The Git…
 23 hours ago
08.17.19
Rising Housing Costs Are Making Black Residents Physically…
 23 hours ago
08.17.19
‘Married At First Sight’: Iris Seemingly Put All…
 24 hours ago
08.17.19
Woman in Underwear and Stockings
Some People Are Wearing The Same Underwear For…
 24 hours ago
08.17.19
10 items
Normani Tributes Beyonce & Gives 2000s Fashion In…
 1 day ago
08.17.19
Photo of Notorious BIG
This Biggie X James Brown Mashup Will Give…
 1 day ago
08.16.19
Everything We Know About HBCU Student Javaon Ousley…
 1 day ago
08.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close