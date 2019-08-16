CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Everything We Know About HBCU Student Javaon Ousley Who Was Killed In Alabama Police Shooting

Javaon Ousley was only 19.

A community is outraged after Alabama A&M University student, Javaon Ousley, 19, was killed by a police officer on Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln, Florida. His family is demanding answers.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

Lakisha Ousley, Javaon Ousley’s mother, said to Alabama.com: “He was outgoing, friendly. He wasn’t a bad child. He didn’t get in no trouble. He was ready to go to college and get him a degree.” Ouslet graduated from Winterboro High School, a Talladega County school in 2018 and was about to start his second year at Alabama A&M University.

The shooting reportedly happened at a basketball court near the housing complex where she and her son lived.

“When I pulled up, they had him on the sheets,” Lakisha said. “I don’t know what happened to my son. I’m still trying to figure that out.”

WAAY reports, “Investigators say Javaon Ousley shot an off-duty police officer in the arm Tuesday afternoon.” Police claimed the officer will be placed on paid administrative duty when returns to work.

It is not clear what lead up to the altercation. However, Carroll Watson, the mayor of Lincoln, told WAAY 31 Ousley met up with a woman he met on Facebook to sell something.

The City of Lincoln Police Department released a statement saying no female officers, female informant or undercover officers were involved in the shooting, saying this due  “In response to multiple false rumors and unacceptable death threats directed towards our officers and their families.”

The statement continued, “We hope this will help inform the public to the facts that we are able to provide at this time. We look forward to a full and transparent investigation into the facts of this critical incident. Any further questions or concerns should be directed to the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office.”

See the full statement below:

Alabama A&M University President Andrew Hugine, Jr. released the following statement, “Our hearts go out to Mr. Ousley’s family, as well as the extended family of friends and faculty at AAMU who might have known him during his first year. Of course, our counseling team will provide counseling resources as needed, and we will be reaching out to the family.”

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

‘He Killed My Mother!’: 2 Brothers Attack Their Mom’s Murderer At His Sentencing

Brooklyn Restaurant Denies ‘Evil Rumors’ They Wanted To Paint Over Mural Of Rapper Sean Price

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Braford Jr.

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

8 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Continue reading Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony

The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy on Saturday at the funeral service in Birmingham, Alabama of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr., where the veteran civil rights leader demanded “justice now” from officials in the nearby city of Hoover where an unnamed officer gunned down Bradford on Thanksgiving night in a shopping mall. SEE ALSO: Alabama Police Who Killed EJ Bradford Jr. Aren’t Being Transparent At All, NAACP Says “We will have the tape made public. We want transparency, not coverup. Tell the whole story, tell it now. We want justice now. We want fairness now,” Jackson said, according to AL.com. Bradford, 21, was legally armed and brandishing his gun reportedly to save lives in the mall shooting that was started by someone else. A Hoover police officer shot Bradford on sight, apparently because of implicit racial bias. It was immediately announced that Bradford was the mall shooter, as officials dragged his good name through the mud. Authorities later admitted their avoidable error when it was learned that Bradford’s gun had not been fired. The arrest of the actual suspect came Thursday. Meanwhile, authorities continued refusing to identify the officer involved in the shooting or release video of the incident. More than 1,000 mourners attended Bradford’s funeral at the historic Boutwell Auditorium. The family had an open casket service and allowed those who attended to view his body, as they honored his life and memory. Bradford was a member of Rock City Church, which streamed the service.   Here are social media posts from the service:

Everything We Know About HBCU Student Javaon Ousley Who Was Killed In Alabama Police Shooting was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg performs live
Snoop Dogg Reveals His Top 5 Rappers
 3 hours ago
08.17.19
First Lady Michelle Obama Holds Event At White House With College-Bound Students
Chicago School Unveils Sports Complex Named After Michelle…
 3 hours ago
08.17.19
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
Wendy Williams Cancels New Jersey Tour Stop Over…
 3 hours ago
08.17.19
Jay-Z To Reportedly Become Part Owner Of A…
 18 hours ago
08.17.19
Kings Dominion Amusement And Water Park
Weekend Roundup: Prep For Success, Kings Dominion &…
 18 hours ago
08.16.19
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 22 hours ago
08.17.19
13 items
Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae, Is The…
 23 hours ago
08.17.19
Blanco Brown On The Success Of “The Git…
 23 hours ago
08.17.19
Rising Housing Costs Are Making Black Residents Physically…
 23 hours ago
08.17.19
‘Married At First Sight’: Iris Seemingly Put All…
 24 hours ago
08.17.19
Woman in Underwear and Stockings
Some People Are Wearing The Same Underwear For…
 24 hours ago
08.17.19
10 items
Normani Tributes Beyonce & Gives 2000s Fashion In…
 1 day ago
08.17.19
Photo of Notorious BIG
This Biggie X James Brown Mashup Will Give…
 1 day ago
08.16.19
Everything We Know About HBCU Student Javaon Ousley…
 1 day ago
08.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close