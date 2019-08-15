CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says Her Dad Gives “Worst” Acting Advice & ‘Aladdin’ Might Get A Sequel

A supportive father has his flaws.

Jamie Foxx, Corinne Foxx, Miss Golden Globe

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Jamie Foxx‘s daughter, Corinne Foxx, has been bit by the acting bug thanks to her new shark thriller 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. 

According to Page Six, she walked the red carpet with her dad on Tuesday and spoke to reporters about her new take on acting.

“I used to shy away from my last name,” she said. “I really wanted to create a career for myself. [But] I’ve learned to embrace it in the last few years.”

Ironically, Corinne doesn’t get her best advice from dad. In fact, he doesn’t give the most constructive advice at all.

“My dad’s acting advice is the worst,” she said, adding that Jamie FaceTimed her constantly while shooting. According to Corinne, he would say, “It’s so easy anyone can do it,” to which Corinne would reply, “You won an Oscar, of course it’s easy for you.”

We all can’t be out here winning Oscars Mr. Foxx.

 

Meanwhile, in the Disney universe, creatives might be cooking up new content to add to the latest string of Disney revivals.

According to SyFy Wire, the producer of Aladdin, Dan Lin, is already brainstorming a sequel to the live-action 2019 adaptation.

“We’d love to,” he said regarding making another movie. “People clearly loved the movie and watched it multiple times and we get lots of fan letters and people asking us to make Return [of] Jafar, and I can just tell you that we’re in the early stages right now, but we’re certainly talking about another movie.”

Considering 2019’s Aladdin grossed over $1 billion worldwide, it makes sense that Disney would want to capitalize on more content.

However, Lin assured folks that the sequel wouldn’t be a complete remake of the animated sequel Return of Jafar or any other movie that’s been made before.

“We’re looking at where’s the best way to go with these characters,” Lin said.

Aladdin fans can keep their fingers crossed!

