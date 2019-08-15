Colin Kaepernick Marks 3 Years Since He First Took A Knee In Wake Of JAY-Z’s NFL Deal

Colin Kaepernick shared a video compilation marking the first time he kneeled during an NFL game three years ago.

The video highlighted police brutality, family members crying over slain bodies and protesters demanding change. The video comes on the heels of JAY-Z’s partnership with the NFL that is meant to head up entertainment and social activism on behalf of the organization.

Along with the video, Kaepernick wrote, “I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people!”

During an NFL/Roc Nation press conference it was said that Kaepernick spoke with JAY-Z and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, however Nessa Diab, who is Kaepernick’s girlfriend, says that’s not true, “THIS is a lie,” Diab wrote on Twitter. “COLIN never spoke to JAY-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion.”

How do you feel about the NFL/Roc Nation deal? Who do you think stands to benefit most?

See story here