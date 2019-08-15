Yes, Black People Do Need To Wear Sunscreen

There is a belief that black people don’t need to wear sunscreen due to the natural melanin in the skin, however, according to experts, the belief is wrong.

Black people do need to wear sunscreen, “An African American person has melanin (a natural skin protectant) that blocks UV light up to SPF 13,” Dr. Sheel Desai Solomon, a dermatologist in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina says, “This isn’t as strong as the sunscreen (SPF 30 is recommended) which is created for skin protection. Yes, sunscreen is needed.”

If you’re worried about the chemicals from sunscreen getting into your bloodstream the FDA hasn’t deemed the chemicals unsafe and continues to urge the use of sunscreen.

Solomon warns that it’s the damage that you can’t see that can contribute to skin cancer.

Do you wear sunscreen?

