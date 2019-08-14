Say What? Plus-Size Retailer Avenue Is Closing All Their Stores For Good

Plus size women are losing a retail staple. Plus-size retailer Avenue announced it will close all of their stores, according to a press release via liquidation company Hilco Merchant Resources. This plus size store is a staple for size 14+ women looking for moderately priced, everyday work clothing, dresses, bras, and more.

Avenue has 222 stores located in 33 states within the U.S. The store was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New Rochelle, New Jersey. In 2007, the company was purchased by Redcats USA (who is part of the Kering company). In 2012, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and was purchased by Versa Capital Management. Now, the company is liquidating all of their locations.

What does this mean for you and their plus-size customers? It’s time to shop! Via press release, they revealed, “Avenue shoppers will be amazed not only by the incredible savings, but also by the great selections and styles available at the closing sale.” The brand currently has a lot of great summer styles, up to 70% off, allowing plus-size women to stock up for their August and September summer vacations and beyond. Personally, I like to also shop for upcoming seasons, so this is a great opportunity to also shop for summer by buying timeless things like a white dress or sandals.

Avenue shared, “Given the popularity of the brand and the seasonal trends, merchandise is sure to sell out quickly. We are encouraging consumers to shop early and take advantage of these offers.” Naturally, as time goes on, they will continue to slash prices to get rid of merchandise.

Will you be shopping Avenue before they close? If you are a plus-size woman, will you miss having access to this retailer? Share with us in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

Be The Guest Of Honor At Your Next Summer Wedding With These Plus Size Ensembles

See The La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collaboration On Plus Size Women

Here Are Our Favorite Plus Size Looks On And Off The 11 Honorè Runway

The Plus Size Swimwear We Loved At Miami Swim Week 2019 10 photos Launch gallery The Plus Size Swimwear We Loved At Miami Swim Week 2019 1. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED FASHION SHOW - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. LIL AND EMM - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette 5 of 10 6. SONYA SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette 6 of 10 7. SONYA SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette 7 of 10 8. VDM SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette 8 of 10 9. VDM SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Fashion Palette 9 of 10 10. NESSY SWIMWEAR - 2019 MIAMI SWIM WEEK Source:Life by Style 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading The Plus Size Swimwear We Loved At Miami Swim Week 2019 The Plus Size Swimwear We Loved At Miami Swim Week 2019 As we move towards more diversity and inclusion, traditional fashion weeks have become more diverse in regards to body inclusion. Miami Swim Week is no exception. Miami Swim Week has become increasingly more diverse and the runway proved it! We saw bodies of all shapes and sizes working the runway. Check out some of our favorite plus size swim looks worn by plus size models of various sizes. Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section.

Say What? Plus-Size Retailer Avenue Is Closing All Their Stores For Good was originally published on hellobeautiful.com