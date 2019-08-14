CLOSE
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in North Philadelphia

Update: 6:16pm – Six police officers have been shot and another has been injured while responding to the scene in North Philadelphia. The situation unfolded as officers served a warrant to a home. 

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3700 block of North 15th Street, according to FOX 29. The latest report says 4 officers were injured, 3 of them being shot.

“One officer has been shot in the head and is listed in critical condition while another officer was shot in the arm. No word on the second officer’s condition at this time.  The officers were taken to Temple University Hospital.”

We will keep you updated on any developing information.  

