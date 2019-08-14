CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Weeded & Wealthy: The Most Successful Stoners In Ganja History [Videos]

Nevada Boxing Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Remember when they use to say that weed was a gateway drug to more serious substances?

Nowadays, you’re actually given the side eye if you don’t smoke marijuana.

It’s legal in most places in the country, and our favorite celebs indulge in it without shame — so it’s no surprise that weed is one of the most popular substances out there. It’s medicinal!

Mike Tyson made headlines earlier this week for admitting on his podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” that he smokes nearly $40,000 worth of weed in one month.

 

Back in 2018 after California’s recreational marijuana laws went into effect the boxing champ launched Tyson Ranch, which sells nine strains of cannabis flower, potent extracts and soon, edibles. No wonder he’s up there getting big baked.

Mike isn’t the only super rich super stoner. These celebs are proof that you can still indulge (responsibly) and make something of your life. You too can be a star, and a stoner. Hit the flip to check them out.

Weeded & Wealthy: The Most Successful Stoners In Ganja History [Videos] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Dave Chappelle
Netflix Releases Trailer For New Dave Chappelle Special
 4 hours ago
08.15.19
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
Colin Kaepernick Marks 3 Years Since He First…
 5 hours ago
08.15.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Lozada’s Peggy Bundy Costume…
 15 hours ago
08.15.19
B. Simone Launches Limited-Edition Beauty In Diamonds Box…
 21 hours ago
08.15.19
Philadelphia Shooting: Gunman Surrenders Following Standoff With Police,…
 21 hours ago
08.15.19
Say What? Plus-Size Retailer Avenue Is Closing All…
 22 hours ago
08.15.19
Update: 6 Police Officers Shot, 1 injured in…
 22 hours ago
08.15.19
10 items
Idris Elba Tried The Hot Wing Challenge &…
 22 hours ago
08.15.19
13 items
White Man Arrested For Spitting In Black Girlfriend’s…
 23 hours ago
08.15.19
Podcast Come Ups: ‘The Read’ Talk Show Gets…
 23 hours ago
08.15.19
6 items
Nia Long Hits The ’47 Meters Down: Unchained’…
 23 hours ago
08.15.19
20 items
Happy Birthday! 20 Times Halle Berry Proved That…
 24 hours ago
08.15.19
Check Out All The Times North West Showed…
 24 hours ago
08.15.19
Georiga Teen Wins Google Doodle Competition For Honoring…
 1 day ago
08.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close