Swedish Court Finds A$AP Rocky Guilty Of Assault

Stockholm District Court has ruled in A$AP Rocky’s assault case finding him guilty of assaulting 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in the streets of Stockholm, Sweden on June 30th. Bladimir Corniel, David Rispers, Rocky’s co-defendants were found guilty of using bottles during the brawl which constitutes as “excessive force.”

“The prosecutor has not been able to prove that the victim was struck in the back of the head with a bottle or that he was in any other way assaulted with bottles. This affected the assessment of the seriousness of the crime,” said Judge Per Lennerbrant.

Rocky, Corniel, and Rispers were not given jail time but will have to pay Jafari for “integrity and pain and suffering” as well as pay the state for legal expenses.

