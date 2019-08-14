CLOSE
King Tutt
Don Lemon Sued For Sexual Assault

Don Lemon Shocked

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

CNN anchor Don Lemon has been sued by a former bartender for an alleged sexual assault.  Dustin Hice claims he met Lemon at a bar in New York in 2018. Hice was not working, he was out with some friends and happened to see Lemon. Hice said he tried to buy Lemon a drink but the host declined. Minutes later, Hice said Lemon approached and put his hand down his boardshorts. Hice left the bar. He came back and Lemon was gone.

CNN said that Hice has shown a pattern of contempt for the network on social media in the past and “Don categorically denies these claims and this matter does not merit any further comment at this time.”

Hice’s lawyer said, “Just because my client is a straight man doesn’t make this assault any more acceptable than if he were a woman. This lawsuit is sending a message loud and clear — if you are in a position of power, you cannot get away with sexual assault. No matter what the circumstances are.”

Keep in mind that Don will have his day in court, but do you think Lemon will address the incident on his CNN show?

