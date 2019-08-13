CLOSE
Partnership Between NFL and Jay-Z Reportedly in the Works

TIDAL X: 1020

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Jay-Z may have said no to the Superbowl, but he has apparently said yes to a partnership with the NFL.

Details behind the deal are minimal right now, but according to Front Office Sports, Roc Nation is planning to go public with the news during a press conference Wednesday.

Roc Nation’s sports unit is already home to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Other clients include Kyrie Irving, CC Sabathia, Dez Bryant and boxing champions Miguel Cotto and Andre Ward.

The NFL has been marred with public scrutiny ranging from how it handles player protests to domestic violence and concussions. Jay-Z on board could help the league sharpen its image on and off the field.

