R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Singer Is Miserable In Jail

R. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg told the Chicago Sun-Times that his client isn’t doing well in jail as he awaits trial on countless charges.

Greenberg said Kelly is “dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation.”

Greenberg also said Kelly is used to “having people around him all the time. His life in solitary is now minus TV. No radio. No music. And no books.”

R. Kelly has a Bible with him and he is getting fan mail but Greenberg says that the artist can’t read any of it because he’s illiterate.

Karma served up here or do you feel sorry for him?

