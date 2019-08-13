Cosby Lawyers Claiming Unfair Trial

Lawyers for Bill Cosby are urging Pennsylvania appellate court judges to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

The issues Cosby’s lawyers highlighted were on whether or not it was fair to include testimony from five other accusers and whether a prosecutor in the past had agreed to never prosecute Bill or if he even had the clout to do such a thing.

The ruling could set precedence for future #MeToo movement cases against celebrities.

Do you think this tactic will get Cosby out of jail?

