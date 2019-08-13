CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kelly Rowland Denies Destiny’s Child Reunion, Saying It Is ‘News To Her’

Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City

Source: Steve Granitz / Wireimage

Reports have been circulating that Beyonce is wanting to get Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams back on stage for a Destiny’s Child reunion, however, Rowland says that’s “news to her.”

The childhood friend to Beyonce says that she was unaware that a reunion was happening and hasn’t gotten the call from Bey, however, according to reports Beyonce wants to mark two decades of the girl group in 2020 and is ready to record new music with her girls.

Who do you believe? Do you think Destiny’s Child should make a 2020 comeback?

See story here

Photos
