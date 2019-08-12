If the news is bringing you down, here’s one story that will turn that all around.
Over the weekend, a video of a young boy singing Beyonce’s hit song “Brown Skin Girls” to his baby sister went viral and melted folks heart.
“Big brother Zay @_bigdawgzay_ singing brown skin girl @beyonce to little miss P they love each other so much #siblings#siblinglove #babygirl #rainbowbaby y #happybaby #brownskingirl,” their mother Jessikah Marie wrote.
In the video, Zay, 6, sings “The Lion King” melody to his 4-month-old sister, while rubbing her cheeks. Just beautiful.
Take a look:
Of course folks on Twitter were losing their minds about this amazing act of brotherly love.
Even Mama Tina reposted the video on her own Instagram page:
We definitely needed this in our lives!
RELATED NEWS:
This Video Of Meghan Markle Hugging Beyonce Is The Best Thing On The Internet!
[WATCH] Father And Chatty Son In Viral Video Land Adorable Denny’s Commercial
[WATCH] Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger Has ‘Her Stinky Feet’ On His Seat
This Video Of A Little Boy Singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ To His Baby Sister Is Everything! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com