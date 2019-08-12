CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy Ray Moore For Biopic [TRAILER]

Comedians In Cars w. Jerry Seinfeld & Eddie Murphy ‑ LA Tastemaker

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Eddie Murphy is back!

The legendary comedian and actor has made few appearances on the big screen in the last decade or so but with Dolemite Is My Name, he’s returning and channeling one of the comedy greats in Rudy Ray Moore, one karate-chop and dirty joke at a time.

The Netflix produced film features Murphy starring as the “Godfather of Rap” as he transitions from being a floundering comic to a word-of-mouth sensation thanks to the ’70s blaxploitation character Dolemite. The film, which has a limited theatrical release in the fall just as it hits the streaming service follows Moore’s mission to make Dolemite, a movie unlike any other.

Tituss Burgess, Craig Robinson, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Snoop Dogg, and Wesley Snipes star alongside Murphy in the Craig Brewer directed film. Watch the trailer below.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Confirms ‘Coming To America’ 2 Is On Way

RELATED: Eddie Murphy In Talks To Secure $70M Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Deal

‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy Ray Moore For Biopic [TRAILER] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Singer Is Miserable In…
 51 mins ago
08.13.19
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott Will Receive MTV Video Vanguard Award
 3 hours ago
08.13.19
38th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Backstage
Cosby Lawyers Claiming Unfair Trial
 3 hours ago
08.13.19
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Denies Destiny’s Child Reunion, Saying It…
 3 hours ago
08.13.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Lyrica Is Heartbroken But Her Girls…
 13 hours ago
08.13.19
18 items
Nicki Minaj Brought Joe Budden On ‘Queen Radio,’…
 19 hours ago
08.13.19
Behind The Scenes: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree…
 20 hours ago
08.13.19
Missy Elliott To Receive Video Vanguard Award At…
 21 hours ago
08.13.19
Flip & Reverse: Missy Elliott’s Most Definitive Dance…
 21 hours ago
08.13.19
Sterling K Brown Gives Out Twerk Lessons During…
 21 hours ago
08.13.19
15 items
Supa Dupa Fly! Black Women Celebrate Missy Elliot’s…
 21 hours ago
08.13.19
Elijah Connor Stared Down Diddy and Lived To…
 22 hours ago
08.13.19
Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge,…
 22 hours ago
08.13.19
‘The Kitchen’ Cast Talk Crazy Childhood Punishments &…
 22 hours ago
08.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close