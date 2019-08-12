CLOSE
“Hobbs And Shaw” Remains Number 1 At The Box Office

For the second week in a row, “Hobbs and Shaw” is the number one movie at the box office raking in $25 million dollars. In second place this weekend was “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” at $20.8 million.

In third place was “The Lion King” at $20 million and “Dora the Explorer” opened in fourth place with $17 million. Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” finished fifth, and just for your information, the Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish film “The Kitchen” wasn’t cooking at all making only $5.5 million.

What movie did you get to check out this weekend?

