Barack And Michelle Obama Tap Denzel Washington For Netflix Deal

Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle have secured the rights to Denzel Washington’s adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Although Washington won’t star in the film, it is one of many projects the Obamas are working on with their production company, Higher Ground.

Children’s programming along with documentaries will be produced including, American Factory, a documentary about a Chinese billionaire who opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio, which will be released on Netflix on August 21st.

“We think there’s something here for everyone—moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day,” said Michelle Obama.

How do you think the content that the Obamas develop will be received?

