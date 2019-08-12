CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Djimon Hounsou Files For Joint Custody Of Son Against Kimora Lee

'The Tempest' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Russell Simmons is spilling the tea on Kimora Lee and Djimon Hounsou’s custody of their son, Kenzo. According to TMZ Simmons says that Housou asked to take Kenzo to Africa, but when Kimora asked for paperwork to be signed by Hounsou to ensure he would return with their son, he was angered.

On August 9th Kimora was served with papers that called for joint custody of Kenzo along with child support, Russell says Hounsou doesn’t currently pay Kimora child support.

According to sources, Hounsou has threatened to take Kenzo to Africa and not return, Hounsou previously told TMZ on Father’s Day that he “couldn’t recall the last time he saw or spoke to Kenzo.”

Should Kimora Lee be ordered to allow Djimon Hounsou to see his son? Should women who keep their children from their fathers be fined?

See story here

The Best Photos Of Kimora Lee Simmons In Mommy Mode
0 photos
Djimon Hounsou Files For Joint Custody Of Son Against Kimora Lee

Videos
Latest
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
“Hobbs And Shaw” Remains Number 1 At The…
 7 hours ago
08.12.19
2016 Toronto International Film Festival - 'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - Red Carpet
Barack And Michelle Obama Tap Denzel Washington For…
 7 hours ago
08.12.19
'The Tempest' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Djimon Hounsou Files For Joint Custody Of Son…
 7 hours ago
08.12.19
0 item
Welp, That’s All Folks: 7 Cool Couples That…
 24 hours ago
08.12.19
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tika Sumpter Switches It Up…
 3 days ago
08.10.19
TRIED IT: The Kaolin Clay In This Whipped…
 3 days ago
08.10.19
#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin…
 3 days ago
08.10.19
GET THE LOOK: Keke Palmer’s Black And Neon…
 3 days ago
08.10.19
Trouble Explains His Wild Cucumber Pool Party, Social…
 3 days ago
08.10.19
14 items
Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…
 3 days ago
08.10.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…
 3 days ago
08.10.19
10 items
GET THE LOOK: How Tanyka Renee Maintained Her…
 3 days ago
08.12.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 3 days ago
08.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close