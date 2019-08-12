Djimon Hounsou Files For Joint Custody Of Son Against Kimora Lee

Russell Simmons is spilling the tea on Kimora Lee and Djimon Hounsou’s custody of their son, Kenzo. According to TMZ Simmons says that Housou asked to take Kenzo to Africa, but when Kimora asked for paperwork to be signed by Hounsou to ensure he would return with their son, he was angered.

On August 9th Kimora was served with papers that called for joint custody of Kenzo along with child support, Russell says Hounsou doesn’t currently pay Kimora child support.

According to sources, Hounsou has threatened to take Kenzo to Africa and not return, Hounsou previously told TMZ on Father’s Day that he “couldn’t recall the last time he saw or spoke to Kenzo.”

Should Kimora Lee be ordered to allow Djimon Hounsou to see his son? Should women who keep their children from their fathers be fined?

