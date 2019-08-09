Keke Palmer has been working with stylist Scot Louie to create some fantastic looks. The actress has joined Strahan & Sara as the third full-time co-host and you know what that means: we’ll be getting daily fashion lewks from Keke! Neon green is definitely on trend for summer and her latest look pairs the hue with black to show how you can take your summer style and upgrade it for a nice transition into Fall.

Palmer posted a photo to her Instagram wearing a white mock neck shirt with a neon blazer paired over it and black faux leather pants. She wore black United Nude sandals with an opaque green. The green neon blazer ($44.50, asos.com) is currently on sale and available for under $50.00. While I couldn’t find the exact faux leather black pants she wore on the Revolve site (she tagged the brand), I was able to find a great dupe ($98.00, revolve.com). You should run to the United Nude website because her Rockit Tech Cyber mix shoes ($165.00, unitednude.com) are currently almost 50% off!

The most interesting thing about this jacket is that I think we’ve seen it before. Palmer tagged her ASOS neon green jacket a week ago; however, it wasn’t in crop form. Did the beauty have this piece tailored to create a cropped look? If so, that’s a genius way to remix your summer wardrobe or upgrade a statement piece in a new way to give it a second life.

It’s slime season and Keke shows us how it’s done! What do you think about this look? Sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: If You Can’t Afford Rihanna’s FENTY Shoes, We Found The Solution For You

GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Hairstylist Used His New Wig Line For Her 2019 BET Awards Lewk

GET THE LOOK: Here’s Where To Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’ 2018 AMA’s Style Featuring All Black Designers

GET THE LOOK: Keke Palmer’s Black And Neon Style Won’t Set You Back One Month’s Rent was originally published on hellobeautiful.com