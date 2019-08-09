CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features RANKED

2011 American Music Awards Nominees Press Conference

Source: Jordan Strauss / Getty

It’s already August, but according to Coach Megan Thee Stallion, it’s still a very Hot Girl Summer. So much so that she dropped the namesake track on Friday featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Hot Barb Summer leader, Nicki Minaj.

Of course, the Barbz were hype that their Queen teamed up with a upcoming female rapper that’s poppin; and doing her thing.

Cause remember what happened the last time fans begged her to hop on a track with a new female emcee.

Nevertheless, folks seem to be feeling the Hot Girl Summer track.  [SEE FAN REACTION HERE]

But interestingly, people didn’t have that same energy last week when Meg announced that she’d be adding Onika to the track.

Nicki has had a tumultuous couple of years, but let’s not pretend like she didn’t have some fire a** features throughout her career.

And no, we’re not talking about the pop joints. We’re talking hip hop Nick, who can hop on a track with Jay and Kanye still come out on top.

I put together a list of some of Nicki’s dopest, most fire feature bars that earned her the title of Queen Of Rap. RANKED. Any of your faves missing on the list? Hit the flip to check it out.

Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features RANKED was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tika Sumpter Switches It Up…
 20 hours ago
08.10.19
TRIED IT: The Kaolin Clay In This Whipped…
 21 hours ago
08.10.19
#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin…
 21 hours ago
08.10.19
GET THE LOOK: Keke Palmer’s Black And Neon…
 22 hours ago
08.10.19
Trouble Explains His Wild Cucumber Pool Party, Social…
 22 hours ago
08.10.19
14 items
Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful…
 23 hours ago
08.10.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…
 23 hours ago
08.10.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…
 24 hours ago
08.10.19
10 items
GET THE LOOK: How Tanyka Renee Maintained Her…
 24 hours ago
08.10.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 1 day ago
08.10.19
Here’s Why Wendy Williams Didn’t Have A Prenup…
 1 day ago
08.10.19
Comedian and Actor John Witherspoon Calls The Quick…
 2 days ago
08.09.19
17 items
17 Times Angela Simmons Slayed On The ‘Gram
 2 days ago
08.10.19
Friends dancing and drinking together
Weekend Roundup: Jazz And Music Festival, Squirrels &…
 2 days ago
08.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close