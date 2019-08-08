CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These Beauty Products

Social Ready Content

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Justine Skye’s beautiful brown skin is the dewey stuff dreams are made of. The singer turned Tales actress opened up about her role in the BET show and how she keeps her skin so flawless.

HelloBeautiful: Tell me about your role in Tales and what we can expect from your character?

Justine Skye: I play a young dancer who has dreams of being a superstar. She dances to make a living for herself and her little sister, but she hates it and her boss is a jerk. She ends up following her dreams no matter what the cost and in the end, she comes out on top.

HelloBeautiful: Women rave about your glowing brown skin, when did you fall in love with your melanin?

Justine Skye: I used to get made fun of  A LOT when I was in elementary school. I would say, I started to fall in love with my brown skin in high school. That’s when I started to truly see the power in my complexion.

HelloBeautiful: How did Beyonce’s “Brown Skin” song make you feel?

Justine Skye: It’s such an empowering song, I know it makes every brown girl feel amazing.

HelloBeautiful: What beauty secrets can you share with us? 

Justine Skye: I try to keep my skin well hydrated and clean. I use Clinique Acne Solution products and their moisturizer. I guess a secret would be Kiehl’s glow formula skin hydrator.

Catch Justine Skye in Tales on Tuesday at 9pm on BET.

RELATED STORIES:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Justine Skye Is Melanin Magic In Moschino

25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

11 photos Launch gallery

25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

Continue reading 25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

25 Majestic, Melanated Pictures Of Justine Skye

[caption id="attachment_4115580" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption]     Justine Skye turns 23 years old today, and what better way to celebrate the young, purple one’s born day than with beautiful photos of her in her true, ethereal form?   Check out the gallery below.

Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These Beauty Products was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Comedian and Actor John Witherspoon Calls The Quick…
 17 hours ago
08.09.19
17 items
17 Times Angela Simmons Slayed On The ‘Gram
 18 hours ago
08.09.19
Friends dancing and drinking together
Weekend Roundup: Jazz And Music Festival, Squirrels &…
 18 hours ago
08.08.19
Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats…
 18 hours ago
08.09.19
Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These…
 18 hours ago
08.09.19
13 items
Couples We Love: LL Cool J & Simone…
 19 hours ago
08.09.19
“You Have To Be Circumcised”: Millennials React To…
 19 hours ago
08.09.19
Backstage Pass: Take A Behind The Scenes Look…
 19 hours ago
08.09.19
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…
 21 hours ago
08.09.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Confederate’ Show Dies At HBO…
 23 hours ago
08.09.19
Watch That Girl Lay Lay Drop A Mean…
 23 hours ago
08.09.19
Kirko Bangz On His New Label: “The Bag…
 1 day ago
08.09.19
Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA
Nicki Minaj Fans Question Drake For Praising Cardi…
 1 day ago
08.09.19
Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Says She Does Not Have Prenup…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close