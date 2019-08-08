Comedian and Actor John Witherspoon Calls The Quick Silva Show

08.08.19
You probably remember John Witherspoon as Ice Cube’s outrageously funny, dog-catching dad in New Line Cinema’s smash urban trilogy Friday, Next Friday & Friday After Next, or as “Pops” on the long-running syndicated sitcom The Wayans Brothers…or currently as Lloyd on Adult Swim’s Black Jesus.  His scene-stealing roles in Boomerang, Little Nicky, House Party, Vampire in Brooklyn, and I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, made him one of the most memorable funny men in America Not only does Witherspoon’s work span over four decades to include blockbuster movies, hit-television shows, commercials, and top-rated music videos, but he is also a top selling stand up act who regularly tours the country. The Detroit-bred comic has proven that he is a Hollywood mainstay and continues to land coveted spots in some of America’s favorite movies and television shows. He called into the Quick Silva Show to talk about his stand up comedy at the D.C. Improv. 

