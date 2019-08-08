CLOSE
Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats In Hip Hop History

Music is subjective. And everyone has their own opinion on what they consider a fire a** beat. 

For some, it’s solely about the bass. 

For others, it’s all about some quality drums or flawless keys. 

And who doesn’t love a quality, soulful sample.

Today marks the 8th anniversary of one of the greatest hip hop albums we’ve been blessed to experience — Watch The Throne. The Kanye West/Jay-Z joint project set the tone for hella collaboration albums to follow, but none of them caused ripple waves in the culture quite like The Throne. 

I mean, The Throne had “Otis”! Everyone remembers where they were in the Summer of 2011 when they her Otis Redding’s vocals on a loop as Hov and Ye’ took turns snaping on the track. 

With streaming services and social media, the consumption of is easier, but our attention to quality has become much less of a priority. Instead of feeling beats with our bodies now, we think about it in our heads. 

Remember when beats made your whole body move? Well I put together a list of some of the most underrated beats in the history of hip hop — and these are only the ones that come to mind. Hit me up on Twitter @Misskiyonna to share your thoughts.

Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats In Hip Hop History was originally published on globalgrind.com

