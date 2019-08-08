CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Mary J. Blige And Nas Donate Proceeds From Baltimore Concert To Local Rec Center

Royal Farms Arena and Live Nation are reportedly teaming up with Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young to donate a portion of the proceeds from the Mary J. Blige and Nas concert to Liberty Rec and Tech Center.

According to Fox 5, the donation plans to directly support a variety of music programs at the center. Liberty Rec And Tech Center’s mission is to provide wrap around services that include academic enrichment and personal support to children, their families and the community.

Mary J. Blige and Nas recently announced Baltimore as an additional stop on their Royalty Tour on August 29th.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at LiveNation.com

Celebrities That Give Back

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Give Back

Continue reading Celebrities That Give Back

Celebrities That Give Back

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Mary J. Blige And Nas Donate Proceeds From Baltimore Concert To Local Rec Center was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA
Nicki Minaj Fans Question Drake For Praising Cardi…
 7 hours ago
08.08.19
Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Says She Does Not Have Prenup…
 7 hours ago
08.08.19
Chris Rock
Chris Rock Called “Racist” Because Of Meme
 7 hours ago
08.08.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 18 hours ago
08.08.19
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His…
 21 hours ago
08.08.19
Future Stars: Red Bull Dance Your Style Brings…
 23 hours ago
08.08.19
33 items
Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love
 24 hours ago
08.08.19
20 items
TRIED IT: House Of CB’s ‘Ella’ Dress In…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
12 items
‘Pose’ Was A Hot Steaming Mess Last Night…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
FX Announces Documentary Series About Tupac And Afeni…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
50 Cent: “In The Tub Thirst Trapping” Trey…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close