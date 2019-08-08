CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Says She Does Not Have Prenup with Ex Kevin Hunter: ‘I Didn’t Think It Would End’

Wendy Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Wendy Williams says she didn’t have a prenup in her marriage to Kevin Hunter. During an interview on Sirius XM’s Sway In The Morning, the talk show host said, “I didn’t think it would end,” when asked why she decided against the prenup.

Williams said she wouldn’t make the same mistake twice, “As a grown person, I’d get with another grown person, and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time,” Williams said, “What I need is the comfort of a man who’s got his own and grown kids. I ain’t changing Pampers.”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after he had a baby with his mistress, Wendy says she’s eager for the finalization of her divorce but wants to “remain friends” with Hunter.

“I still love him, just not in that way. You’re either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him, and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family,” said Williams.

Did you remain friends after your divorce? How did you make it work?

See story here

Wendy Williams Says She Does Not Have Prenup with Ex Kevin Hunter: 'I Didn't Think It Would End'

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA
Nicki Minaj Fans Question Drake For Praising Cardi…
 3 hours ago
08.08.19
Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Says She Does Not Have Prenup…
 3 hours ago
08.08.19
Chris Rock
Chris Rock Called “Racist” Because Of Meme
 3 hours ago
08.08.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 14 hours ago
08.08.19
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His…
 17 hours ago
08.08.19
Future Stars: Red Bull Dance Your Style Brings…
 20 hours ago
08.08.19
33 items
Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love
 20 hours ago
08.08.19
20 items
TRIED IT: House Of CB’s ‘Ella’ Dress In…
 21 hours ago
08.08.19
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
 23 hours ago
08.08.19
12 items
‘Pose’ Was A Hot Steaming Mess Last Night…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
FX Announces Documentary Series About Tupac And Afeni…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
50 Cent: “In The Tub Thirst Trapping” Trey…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close