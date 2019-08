FX will soon air a documentary titled Outlaw: The saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur. The five-part docu-series will feature stories from people who knew both of them well.

Deadline reports “the series explores their message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice.” There is no air date set as of yet.

