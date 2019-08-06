Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get Renewed For A Fourth Season

Today, four seems to be the lucky number thanks to some major season renewals for FX shows.

First, Snowfall will receive a fourth season, according to Shadow and Act. The news was announced on Tuesday just weeks after the third season premiered. The drama series — created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron — follows the rise of drug kingpin Franklin Saint (played by Damson Idris) and the coinciding crack epidemic in South Central Los Angeles.

The presidents of FX Entertainment’s Original Programming, Nick Grad and Gina Balian, explained:

“Snowfall has continued its creative leap forward this season with the hard work and contributions of John Singleton and the brilliant performance of Damson Idris. We are grateful to Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley for honoring John’s legacy through their commitment to building on the artistic excellence of Snowfall with a fourth season on FX.”

Meanwhile, the beloved Donald Glover series Atlanta will also come back for a fourth season…and the third season hasn’t even started production yet.

Similar to season three, the fourth season will have eight episodes. Both seasons are expected to be shot in Spring 2020, supposedly making use of the stars’ availability.

Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, told Shadow and Act:

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television. This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

It seems we’ll get more laughs and weirdness out of Earn (Donald Glover) and Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) — two cousins trying to navigate adulthood and the music scene in Atlanta.

Can’t wait!

