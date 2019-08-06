CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Animated Short Film ‘Hair Love’ Celebrates Black Father & Daughter Relationships

Hair Love Short Film Source: Sony Pictures Animation / Sony Pictures Animation

Black fathers and daughters will get a healthy dose of representation when they go to the movies this weekend. Short animation film Hair Love will make its theatrical debut, playing ahead of The Angry Birds Movie 2. The short film explores the relationship between Zuri and her dad as he attempts to style her natural hair, a feeling Black fathers know all too well. The short features Issa Rae, who lends her voice to a young Zuri’s mother. 

“Directed by Cherry (executive producer, “BlacKkKlansman”), Everett Downing Jr. (animator, “Up,” “WALL·E”), and Bruce W. Smith (creator, “The Proud Family,” animator, “The Princess and the Frog”), “Hair Love” is a collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation that was launched as a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 with a fundraising goal of $75,000. Strong support led to the campaign amassing nearly $300,000, making it the most highly-funded short film campaign in Kickstarter history,” reads the press release.

“To see this project go from a Kickstarter campaign to the big screen is truly a dream come true,” says Cherry. “I couldn’t be more excited for ‘Hair Love’ to be playing with ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ in front of a wide audience and for the world to see our touching story about a black father trying to figure out how to do his daughters hair for the very first time.”

Jordan Peele, Andrew Hawkins, Harrison Barnes, Yara and Keri Shahidi. The short’s associate producers include N’Dambi Gillespie, Gabrielle Union-Wade & Dwayne Wade Jr., Gabourey Sidibe, Stephanie Fredric and Claude Kelly.

Catch Hair Love in theaters August 14.

RELATED STORIES:

Nafisah Carter Went From Doing Hair In Her Dorm To Being A Celebrity Hair Stylist

The Ugly Problem With Chris Brown’s ‘Nice Hair’ Lyrics

Animated Short Film ‘Hair Love’ Celebrates Black Father & Daughter Relationships was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
FX Announces Documentary Series About Tupac And Afeni…
 2 hours ago
08.07.19
'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
50 Cent: “In The Tub Thirst Trapping” Trey…
 4 hours ago
08.07.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get…
 20 hours ago
08.07.19
Exclusive: Big Freedia Speaks On Odell Beckham Jr.…
 21 hours ago
08.07.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 21 hours ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 21 hours ago
08.07.19
10 items
Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados…
 21 hours ago
08.07.19
Here’s The One Line The Record Label Made…
 22 hours ago
08.07.19
Yung Miami’s Car Reportedly Shot Up Outside Of…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
30 items
Rest In Power Queen! Black Women Mourn The…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
12 items
12 Of Toni Morrison’s Most Empowering Quotes To…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Mamie Till and Emmett Till
Jay-Z and Will Smith’s Emmett Till Series To…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Animated Short Film ‘Hair Love’ Celebrates Black Father…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Nasty Award: Black Twitter Is APPALLED By Joe…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close