Yung Miami of the City Girls is safe after a scary incident outside of a Miami recording studio.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of NW 135th Street and 1st Avenue in North Miami. According to the “Act Up” rapper, alleged shooters fired on her cherry-red Mercedes G-Wagon from a vehicle with no lights.

“They just started shooting,” Yung Miami explained to her boyfriend and father of her unborn child, the producer Southside. “They had their lights off so I never saw them like whoever it was they kept their lights off. I don’t know where they came from. It came from behind. The shots came from behind. They started from behind because when I got to the stop sign I was like ‘Oh sh** somebody’s shooting.’”

Miami-Dade Police responded to calls of shots fired in the area of NW 135th St. & 1st Ave in North Miami just before 1 AM. The victim's red Mercedes was towed. Unconfirmed reports say rapper Yung Miami was in the car. Nobody was hurt. — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 6, 2019

In another video, Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee talks to the Miami Police Department about the incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Yung Miami explains what happened. pic.twitter.com/QVen3dapf2 — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 6, 2019

Yung Miami’s Car Reportedly Shot Up Outside Of Miami Studio was originally published on theboxhouston.com

