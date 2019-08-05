CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject Language From Leaders That Normalizes Racist Sentiments”

US President Barack Obama makes a statem

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders” that “normalizes racist sentiments.” Although the statement did not directly name Donald Trump, the statement comes on the heels of two mass shootings in the country on Saturday, one of which carried out by a white supremacist suspect.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people,” Obama wrote.
He added, “It’s time for the overwhelming majority of Americans of goodwill, of every race and faith and political party, to say as much — clearly and unequivocally.”
You can read Obama’s full statement below.

RELATED: El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter Who Didn’t Like ‘Race Mixing’

RELATED: Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas

President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject Language From Leaders That Normalizes Racist Sentiments” was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
50 Cent: “In The Tub Thirst Trapping” Trey…
 40 mins ago
08.07.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Snowfall’ Both Get…
 17 hours ago
08.07.19
Exclusive: Big Freedia Speaks On Odell Beckham Jr.…
 18 hours ago
08.07.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 18 hours ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 18 hours ago
08.07.19
10 items
Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados…
 18 hours ago
08.07.19
Here’s The One Line The Record Label Made…
 19 hours ago
08.07.19
Yung Miami’s Car Reportedly Shot Up Outside Of…
 22 hours ago
08.07.19
30 items
Rest In Power Queen! Black Women Mourn The…
 24 hours ago
08.07.19
12 items
12 Of Toni Morrison’s Most Empowering Quotes To…
 24 hours ago
08.07.19
Mamie Till and Emmett Till
Jay-Z and Will Smith’s Emmett Till Series To…
 24 hours ago
08.07.19
Animated Short Film ‘Hair Love’ Celebrates Black Father…
 24 hours ago
08.07.19
Nasty Award: Black Twitter Is APPALLED By Joe…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Toni Morrison
Nobel Prize Winning Author Toni Morrison Has Died
 1 day ago
08.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close