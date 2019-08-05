CLOSE
Metta World Peace Says Chris Brown Was Good Enough For NBA

According to Metta World Peace, Chris Brown’s basketball game was good enough for the NBA. During his “The Red Pill Podcast” interview with Van Lanthan Metta says that when Chris Brown was 18-years-old, he saw “real talent” from Chris and says “he’s better than a lot of people.”

Metta praised Brown for his aggressiveness and his ability to penetrate the basket. He did have one criticism, which was Brown’s “lack of dribbling skills” but says that Chris was good at “catching the ball anywhere.”

What do you think of Chris Brown’s basketball skills, does he have what it takes to be in the NBA? What other rapper would’ve been a good NBA pick?

