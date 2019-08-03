CLOSE
Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas

20 people are dead and at least 24 have been hospitalized following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Mayor Dee Margo told CNN that there were confirmed multiple fatalities in the shooting and that three suspects were in custody. Multiple outlets are reporting that the shooting took place inside of a Walmart. 26 people have been confirmed shot and taken to local medical facilities.

21-year-old Patrick Crusius has been identified as the alleged gunman.

Texas governor Greg Abbot thanked the first responders and said that Texas’ Department of Public Safety is helping local law enforcement and federal officials “to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion.”

Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic Presidential nominee from El Paso took to Twitter to share his condolences and that the situation was “Truly heartbreaking.”

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be made available.

Multiple Fatalities Reported Following Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Photos
