#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win 7 Medals In World Championship

The first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming continues to make history.

SWIM-WORLD-WOMEN-2019

Source: OLI SCARFF / Getty

 

 

Simone Manuel, the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming, continues to break records.

This time around, she has become the first woman to take home a whopping seven medals at one single World Championships.

According to SwimSwam.com, on July 26  in Tokyo, Manuel won four golds and three silvers throughout the week, including being the first American woman to win the 50 and 100 freestyle last Sunday. In addition, the 23-year-old Houston native was on the “winning mixed 4×100 medley relay, then took silver on the women’s 4×200 free relay and 4×100 free relay, and mixed 4×100 free relay.”

 

Despite breaking records, a humble Simone wrote On Twitter: “By no means was this a perfect meet, but that’s okay. I had to bounce back from adversity and trust in God’s plan. Failure isn’t final IF you stay the course and keep fighting. I’m pretty dang proud of myself. All glory to God. Always an honor to be a part of Team USA.”

In an interview with ESPN, Simone stressed that by “being in the water” she is an example to other African-Americans.

“Me being in the water kind of hopefully inspires them to say, ‘Hey, I want to join swim lessons and I want to learn how to swim.”

Congrats Simone! Hope to see you back in Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics!

#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win 7 Medals In World Championship was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

