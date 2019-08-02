CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Lamar Odom Has A New Boo? [PHOTOS]

Lakers Lamar Odom is jovial during the shoot around before the start of the game against the Philad

Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Lamar Odom is looking good and showing off his new fitness boo!

Her name is Sabrina Parr and she is a fitness guru based on her social media. The couple posted a photo to their respective Instagram pages on Friday morning with the caption “What we have is much more than they can see”

It looks like Odom is moving on and doing better! Check out more photos of his new boo!

 

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

14 photos Launch gallery

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

See Also: 

So How Come Lamar Odom Is No Longer with BIG3?

Lamar Odom Says He Used A Prosthetic Penis To Pass Drug Test

Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has Slept With Over 2K Women

Lamar Odom Has A New Boo? [PHOTOS] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Videos
Latest
Justice League Member Is Confirmed As Queer After…
 6 hours ago
08.02.19
Anthony Hamilton Combines His Love Of Music &…
 7 hours ago
08.02.19
Racist Or Not Racist? North Carolina Billboard Calling…
 8 hours ago
08.02.19
Atlanta School Posts Unacceptable Black Hairstyles And It…
 8 hours ago
08.02.19
Lamar Odom Has A New Boo? [PHOTOS]
 8 hours ago
08.02.19
5 items
Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating…
 9 hours ago
08.02.19
10 items
10 Easy Melt-In-Your Mouth Ice Cream Sandwich Recipes
 9 hours ago
08.02.19
Inside Chey’s Boutique: Tips & Tricks for a…
 14 hours ago
08.02.19
Congressman Elijah Cummings Home Burglarized
 23 hours ago
08.02.19
Let The Countdown Begin: Rick Ross Just Revealed…
 1 day ago
08.02.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…
 1 day ago
08.02.19
Camille Rose Reveals New Skincare Line And Announces…
 1 day ago
08.02.19
Behind The Scenes: Big Sean Joins Cast Of…
 1 day ago
08.02.19
20 items
How Black Women Beautifully Celebrated Sisterhood On #NationalGirlfriendsDay
 1 day ago
08.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close