Rihanna knows how to market her lingerie line. She models it herself! RiRi showed off a new bra from the Savage X Fenty collection to celebrate the line’s first anniversary.

She posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Lavender. Leopard. Lace. GET INTO IT.” The latest lingerie in the collection hit the Savage store at midnight Thursday.

Have you purchased any of Rihanna’s lingerie? How did it work for you?

