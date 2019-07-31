CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As A Third Co-Host

Keke Palmer will be joining Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as a third co-host on ABC’s “Strahan and Sara,” Page Six reports.

The singer and actress is reportedly just days away from inking a deal with the network to join the “Good Morning America” spinoff. “ABC execs are close to finalizing a deal . . . She’s fun, spontaneous and has great energy,” an insider told Page Six.

Palmer filled in as a guest co-host several times while Haines was on maternity leave, which she returned from last week.

“Keke has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer,” said the insider. “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].”

Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts

22 photos Launch gallery

Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts

Continue reading Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts

Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Keke Palmer To Join ‘Strahan And Sara’ As A Third Co-Host was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security…
 16 hours ago
07.31.19
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Joining “Strahan and Sara”
 17 hours ago
07.31.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 1 day ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
20 items
Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Voices: Baccend Beezy Is Next For Yella Beezy
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
7 items
Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close