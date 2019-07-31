CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

So Pics Of Kanye West’s Communal Housing Project Have Surfaced & Weeeell…

Per usual, Kanye believes his visions are the future.

2005 MTV VMA - Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts VMA Party at Mansion

Source: Marc Andrew Deley / Getty

Oh Kanye.

What are we doing today Mr. West?

Building housing units?

Okay, gotcha.

According to TMZ, Kanye is following through on his plans to dabble in construction with the development of housing units in the hills of Calabasas.

A pic of the prototypes ended up on TMZ. Peep it for yourself below.

 

No words?

It’s okay, give it some time.

Sources tell TMZ the the dome-like structures are prototypes for a new kind of home. Kanye supposedly wants to break down barriers that separate the rich, the poor and the middle class.

The structures sit on a plot of land Ye bought a few years ago, which measures at 300 acres. He hopes to create a housing community with construction crews working hard at the Calabasas location for weeks. Trucks, cranes and dozens of workers have been apart of the project. The dome-like buildings stand at around 50 feet high.

Sources say Kanye and friends have studied dwellings “from every period of man’s existence on earth” to help inform the residence. People who’ve visited the site say the proportions feel otherworldly.

So what do you think of Kanye’s communal, mixed class vision? Good idea or a bust? And most importantly, are the pads cute or nah?

So Pics Of Kanye West’s Communal Housing Project Have Surfaced & Weeeell… was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 8 hours ago
08.01.19
Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label…
 15 hours ago
08.01.19
Nafisah Carter Went From Doing Hair In Her…
 16 hours ago
08.01.19
So Pics Of Kanye West’s Communal Housing Project…
 17 hours ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 17 hours ago
08.01.19
10 items
Watch The Throne: 10 Stunning Pics Of ‘Queen…
 18 hours ago
08.01.19
19 items
Couples We Love: Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Basketball…
 20 hours ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 21 hours ago
08.01.19
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security…
 21 hours ago
08.01.19
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Joining “Strahan and Sara”
 22 hours ago
08.01.19
Trump Is Blaming Obama Because He Sweats Too…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close