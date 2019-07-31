Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of The Last Fight They Had | Extra Butter

Entertainment News
| 07.31.19
Dismiss

Fast & Furious Presents Hobb and Shaw is slated to hit theaters this weekend and the women of the film want you to know they aren’t a pushover. I sat down with Helen Mirren who opened up to Xilla Valentine that although she doesn’t fight, someone did steal her purse once and she tracked him down and took it back from him while giving him an ear full of swear words. Helen plays Queenie, the mother of Deckard Shaw and Hattie Shaw played by Vanessa Kirby who I had that chance to sit down with as well.

During our chat, Vanessa informed us that the last time she was in a fight she got kicked out of a club. She thought a young lady was an old friend of hers, but that greeting turned into a fight between their then boyfriends and Vanessa and company got removed from the venue. She goes go on to admit that it was her fault.

Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw follow lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw on a pursuit to find a stolen virus they run into a cyber-genetically enhanced villain who threatens the future of humanity so the FRIENEMIES join forces to save the world. That leads to a lot of laughter and intense action scenes.

On this episode of Hobbs and Shaw you will also get to see a scene of Vanessa Kirby in Hobbs and Shaw taking part in some vehicular action that the franchise is known for. Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw is in theaters everywhere on August 2nd, 2019

Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of The Last Fight They Had | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: This OG Situation Seems Like…
 8 hours ago
08.01.19
Mario Lopez: It’s ‘Dangerous’ For Parents To Label…
 15 hours ago
08.01.19
Nafisah Carter Went From Doing Hair In Her…
 16 hours ago
08.01.19
So Pics Of Kanye West’s Communal Housing Project…
 17 hours ago
08.01.19
Helen Mirren And Vanessa Kirby Share Stories Of…
 17 hours ago
08.01.19
10 items
Watch The Throne: 10 Stunning Pics Of ‘Queen…
 18 hours ago
08.01.19
19 items
Couples We Love: Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Basketball…
 20 hours ago
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…
 21 hours ago
08.01.19
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security…
 21 hours ago
08.01.19
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Joining “Strahan and Sara”
 22 hours ago
08.01.19
Trump Is Blaming Obama Because He Sweats Too…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 1 day ago
08.01.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close