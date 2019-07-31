CLOSE
Keke Palmer Joining “Strahan and Sara”

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Congratulations to Keke Palmer. She’s been named the third host of ABC’s “Strahan and Sara.” According to an insider, the deal is days away from being done and execs at ABC love that Keke is “fun, spontaneous, and has great energy.”

Palmer had been serving as a fill-in host for Sara as she was our for maternity leave, but since Keke did such a great job on the Good Morning America spinoff they decided to keep her on the show.

Do you like Keke’s addition to the show? Do you think that she will be able to attract younger viewers? Do you still watch soaps?

See story here

