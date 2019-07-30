Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The Show, The Women Of ‘Eurphoria’ Are Absolutely Killing It Right Now

The Actresses From Euphoria Are KILLING IT Both On And Off Screen

If you’re not watching Euphoria right now, then you’re not only missing out on a pretty unique series–but you’re also missing a really great new group of talent that’s bursting onto the scene along with the success of the show.

Everyone knows and loves Zendaya, and as the star of the show, there’s no doubt that a lot of people first decided to check out the series because of her role as Rue. Beside a few other big names like Eric Dane from Grey’s Anatomy, a lot of lesser-known models, actresses, and influencers are making their television debut with their roles on Euphoria–and they’re absolutely killing it.

Before Alexa Demie was known for her role on Euphoria, she had smaller roles on series like Ray Donovan, Marina in Love, and in films including Mid90’s and Waves. Now, she’s taking over our screens every Sunday with her portrayal of the perfectly imperfect Maddy Perez, who manages to both win over the audience’s heart and piss them off at the same time.

In real life, she’s always posting immaculate photos onto her Instagram page and just gifted us with her personal ’90s glam tutorial via Vogue’s Youtube channel. Her makeup looks on and offscreen have everyone talking and after her success on the first season of Euphoria, we’re sure to see her in a lot more roles moving forward.

Barbie Ferreira is another actress from the show whose built herself a real cult following online–but she wasn’t exactly unknown before hitting the small screen.

On Euphoria, Barbie portrays Kat Hernandez, a girl who goes from losing her virginity to developing a whole new sexual persona entirely–a lot of which has to do with discovering that men actually find her fuller figure attractive. Even though this is her first major acting gig, the world has known Barbie for a while now because of her work as a plus size model. As someone whose been advocating for body positivity for such a long time offscreen, there’s no better person to go through that journey as Kat on Euphoria.

Yet another breakthrough star who found their first acting gig in Euphoria is Hunter Schafer. Always sharing screen time with someone like Zendaya–whose been in the industry since she was a child–has to be tough, but she’s so good, you’d never know this is her first time learning lines.

Offscreen, she lights up any room she walks into with her light-hearted and completely calm personality. Going from the world of modeling into a starring role on a TV show can’t be easy, and even though her role as a trans person on TV shows increasing diversity, she still makes sure to vocalize her privilege while advocating for others, including trans people of color.

There are so many other women on the series that are absolutely killing it in their roles on Euphoria including Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Storm Reid. It’s clear from their interactions online that these girls have built a real sisterhood with each other while making this series, and with season 2 already in the works, it’s going to make for even better on-screen chemistry when new episodes roll around.

It’s refreshing to see a major HBO production hire up-and-coming talent instead of tapping into the same talent pool already floating around so many Hollywood productions. Now that these women have made such an impression on fans, it’ll be exciting what avenues they get into next.

