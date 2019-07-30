Ben Carr, Stepfather Of Eric Garner, Dies At Daughter’s Wedding

Eric Garner’s stepfather, Ben Carr, reportedly died on Friday in Jamaica during his daughter’s wedding, according to PIX 11.

Carr reportedly had “a medical emergency while attending Elisha Flagg-Garner’s—Eric’s sister—wedding.” He later died of an apparent heart attack, according to the New York Post.

Rev. Al Sharpton noted Carr’s passing in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Almost 2 weeks ago Ben Carr stood with his wife, Gwen Carr (mother of NYPD victim Eric Garner), his grandson, Eric, Jr and his daughter at the grave site of Eric. This morning Ben passed while in Jamaica attending his daughter’s wedding,” Sharpton wrote.

Carr’s death comes 19 months after the death of Eric’s daughter, Erica, who also died of a heart attack at age 27 after giving birth to her second child, according to the Post.

The Garner-Carr family recently marked the fifth anniversary of Garner’s death with protests after the Department of Justice refused to pursue charges against Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer who held Garner in that banned chokehold while trying to arrest him for selling loose cigarettes on July 17, 2014.

