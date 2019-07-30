Ben Carr, Stepfather Of Eric Garner, Dies At Daughter’s Wedding

Eric Garner’s stepfather, Ben Carr, reportedly died on Friday in Jamaica during his daughter’s wedding, according to PIX 11.
Carr reportedly had “a medical emergency while attending Elisha Flagg-Garner’s—Eric’s sister—wedding.” He later died of an apparent heart attack, according to the New York Post.
Rev. Al Sharpton noted Carr’s passing in an Instagram post on Saturday.
View this post on Instagram
Almost 2 weeks ago Ben Carr stood with his wife, Gwen Carr (mother of NYPD victim Eric Garner), his grandson, Eric, Jr and his daughter at the gravesite of Eric. This morning Ben passed while in Jamaica attending his daughter’s wedding. I’m deeply saddened beyond words. Pray for Gwen and the Carr/Garner family. #EricGarner
“Almost 2 weeks ago Ben Carr stood with his wife, Gwen Carr (mother of NYPD victim Eric Garner), his grandson, Eric, Jr and his daughter at the grave site of Eric. This morning Ben passed while in Jamaica attending his daughter’s wedding,” Sharpton wrote.
Carr’s death comes 19 months after the death of Eric’s daughter, Erica, who also died of a heart attack at age 27 after giving birth to her second child, according to the Post.
The Garner-Carr family recently marked the fifth anniversary of Garner’s death with protests after the Department of Justice refused to pursue charges against Daniel Pantaleo, the NYPD officer who held Garner in that banned chokehold while trying to arrest him for selling loose cigarettes on July 17, 2014.
#ICantBreathe: Protestors Demand Justice For Eric Garner
#ICantBreathe: Protestors Demand Justice For Eric Garner
1. Eric Garner Supporters Stop NYC’s Busiest Commuters In Their TracksSource: 1 of 28
2. Grand Central Station Die-InSource: 2 of 28
3. Protestors In NYC Demonstrating A Die-InSource: 3 of 28
4. Don’t Shoot. I’m Black.Source: 4 of 28
5. Justice DeniedSource: 5 of 28
6. Reverend Al Sharpton MarchesSource: 6 of 28
7. Police Standoff With ProtestorsSource: 7 of 28
8. A Protestor Gets ArrestedSource: 8 of 28
9. Ferguson Is EverywhereSource: 9 of 28
10. I Can’t BreatheSource: 10 of 28
11. NYC Die-InSource: 11 of 28
12. United We StandSource: 12 of 28
13. NYC Protestors RunSource: 13 of 28
14. NYPD Officers Block ProtestorsSource: 14 of 28
15. Eric Garner Died Because Of Loose CigarettesSource: 15 of 28
16. Grand Central Station Die-InSource: 16 of 28
17. White Man Chokes Himself For Eric GarnerSource: 17 of 28
18. Demilitarize The PoliceSource: 18 of 28
19. Protestors Blocking An Intersection In Washington, D.C.Source: 19 of 28
20. Enough Is EnoughSource: 20 of 28
21. Black Lives MatterSource: 21 of 28
22. Protestors Interrupt Commuters Trying To Get HomeSource: 22 of 28
23. Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Attended By ProtestorsSource: 23 of 28
24. Grand Central StationSource: 24 of 28
25. Teaching Our Children Their Lives MatterSource: 25 of 28
26. Tears For Eric GarnerSource: 26 of 28
27. Black Lives MatterSource: 27 of 28
28. Philadelphia’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Attending By Eric Garner SupportersSource: 28 of 28
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Ben Carr, Stepfather Of Eric Garner, Dies At Daughter’s Wedding was originally published on blackamericaweb.com